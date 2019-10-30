NKU offers tuition discount for CCU students displaced by closure

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - Northern Kentucky University announces a 50 percent tuition discount to current students attending Cincinnati Christian University (CCU), which recently revealed its closure. Earlier this week, CCU notified students that it will no longer offer classes at the end of the Fall 2019 semester, displacing nearly 700 students.
“When we learned of this unfortunate news, we knew NKU had to offer options to assist these students, who are now navigating a new hurdle in their education,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “Success by Design is our commitment to increasing Access, Completion and Career & Community Engagement for the region and beyond. The higher education landscape is evolving, and every institution must work together to serve students. Our hope is to provide an option to those who are quickly re-evaluating their future.”
NKU’s 50 percent tuition discount, excluding fees, applies to any CCU student: graduate, undergraduate and regardless of their residency. All application fees will be waived as well as the spring housing deposit for those looking to live on campus. NKU offers many programs that align with CCU’s courses, offering a smooth transfer. Nearly 400 CCU courses have transfer equivalencies in NKU’s system, expediting the evaluation process.
“We are happy to be flexible and offer reduced tuition and ease of transfer to these affected CCU students. As we have affirmed in our Success by Design strategic framework, NKU is committed to meeting students where they are in order to complete their higher education goals,” said Kimberly Scranage, vice president for Enrollment and Degree Management.
NKU will hold an event for CCU students who are interested in learning more about the university and its programs.
- What: NKU/CCU Transfer Information Session
- Where: Price Hill Recreation Center | 959 Hawthorne Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205
- When: November 7 from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
For more information the CCU tuition discount, visit NKU’s Transfer Services’ website.
Above press release provided by Northern Kentucky University.