NKU offers tuition discount for CCU students displaced by closure

“When we learned of this unfortunate news, we knew NKU had to offer options to assist these students, who are now navigating a new hurdle in their education,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “Success by Design is our commitment to increasing Access, Completion and Career & Community Engagement for the region and beyond. The higher education landscape is evolving, and every institution must work together to serve students. Our hope is to provide an option to those who are quickly re-evaluating their future.”