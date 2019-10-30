Officials monitoring sex offenders on Halloween

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - If you’re taking your kids out trick-or-treating and notice a home without any lights on, it can be a sign to stay away.
Two police departments have released the home addresses of sex offenders on social media in the weeks leading up to Halloween to inform parents about which homes to avoid when trick-or-treating.
“It is public record and as long as the community is made aware then that’s the most that law enforcement can do," Warren County Court Services Director Jan Egnor who oversees the sex offender program says.
On Halloween night, sex offenders registered in Warren County are required to be at the courthouse for a group therapy session from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Egnor says it’s a mandatory part of their community control agreement with offenders.
“They’re ordered to come in as part of their community control and it’s in their rules. It indicates that they have to come in for group,” she says.
Family members or anyone living in the same home as a sex offender are not allowed to pass out candy during trick-or-treating Thursday and the lights are supposed to be off.
“It’s important to know - not necessarily if they are on community control but being aware of who is in your community, whether they are sex offenders or not. It’s our job to protect our kids,” Egnor says.
