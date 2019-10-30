Ohio AG: No parole for Warren County cop killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking action to try to keep a cop killer locked up.
Yost has submitted a letter to the Ohio Parole Board urging the rejection of a parole request by Anthony Wayne McIntosh.
McIntosh fatally shot Morrow Police Officer Jeffrey Phegley during a January 1987 traffic stop for an OVI on Morrow-Rossburg Road.
McIntosh pushed Phegley to the ground and shot him with a sawed off shotgun, according to police.
The officer was just 22 years old and had only been an officer in the rural Warren County village six months.
“An attack on a police officer is an attack on the rule of law,” Yost said.
“In most crimes, there is some way to repair the damage, some way to right the balance and recompense the victim. But not with murder. Because the crime continues, the punishment should continue, too.”
McIntosh was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison and denied parole in 2006 and 2010.
The Hamilton Township Police Department collected signatures through mid-September for a petition from the public urging the parole board to make McIntosh serve the remainder of his prison time.
The public also can mail the Ohio Parole Board:Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Office of Victims Service. Attention: Parole Board 4545 Fisher Road, Suite D, Columbus, OH 43228
Or, email: DRC.Victim.Services@ODRC.State.OH.US
Reference Inmate Anthony Wayne McIntosh ,Inmate # A198370
