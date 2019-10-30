Owner of scared, hungry dog found in Hamilton charged with cruelty

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The owner of the severely emaciated pit bull mix found scared and hungry in Butler County is now facing criminal charges, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says.
Jones announced Wednesday morning Christina N. Sharp was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to a companion animal, failure to license, and failure to confine.
‘Lucy’ the dog was found on Knightsbridge Road Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. by two people visiting from out of town.
The people who found her said she was scared and took coaxing before she would let them approach her.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office immediately began looking for her owner.
Jones says Lucy has severe diabetes and Sharp failed to properly care for her ongoing medical care and needs, resulting in her overall condition.
“Lucy’s condition after being cared for is like night and day, not only physically but you can see she is happier. She will continue to get the care she needs. We will not tolerate this treatment towards animals in this county,” Jones said.
