Plunging temps, rain for Halloween

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain much colder air is coming in time for Halloween.
We will see a bit of rain Wednesday morning before we start to dry out by lunchtime.
Rain chances will return this afternoon as temperatures remain in the low 60s.
We could see on and off rain into the evening.
Expect a soggy Halloween on Thursday as temperatures plunge into the evening.
Air will remain mild and in the 60s until late afternoon. It also will be very windy with winds that could gust up to 40 or 45 mph.
We also could as as much as 1.5 inch of rain.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Wind chills will kick in and drop below freezing with 35 mph or higher wind gusts.
A few spots could even see a light, wet mix of rain and snow or light flurries late Thursday night.
The weekend looks dry but colder with highs in the 40s both Friday and Saturday.
