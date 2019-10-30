Police search for suspect in OTR homicide

OVER-THE-RHINE (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have identified the suspect in a fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine earlier this month.
Deairus Lackey, 23, is wanted for the Oct. 6 homicide of Jovan Fleming, police announced Tuesday.
Homicide detectives are searching for him right now.
He was last known to live on Columbine Court in North College Hill, according to police.
Lackey is described as 6′2″ and 190 pounds.
His criminal history includes domestic violence, violation of a temporary protection order and a weapons charge, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
