Project to create more friction on curve where semi crashes happened near Fort Mitchell, officials say

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (FOX19) - A construction project on Interstate 75/71 is expected to help an area that’s seen several crashes over the past year, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials say.
KYTC says they’re expediting a friction treatment for the curve at exit 187 where four semi trucks crashed Saturday.
Those crashes damaged the median wall that was already broken from previous hits.
KYTC District 6 is finalizing repair plans for a pavement surface treatment called skidabrader in order to increase friction in the half-mile area,” said District 6 Chief District Engineer Bob Yeager. “The work schedule should be finalized within the week. Work will take place during night hours and is expected to end before Thanksgiving”
They say the area sees crashes especially during rainy conditions.
Officials say a more extensive project for the area is scheduled for November. That project will include base failure corrections and barrier wall repair.
The skidabrader treatment was originally supposed to be part of that project, but is being accelerated through a special contract.
“Until repairs are complete, we ask motorists to be extra cautious as they drive this section of I-71/75, especially during adverse weather conditions,” said Yeager. “There is a safety enforcement campaign along this section of road, ‘Slippery When Wet’ signage in place, and a 55 mph speed limit from the Brent Spence Bridge to Florence. By following the law, motorists can help ensure our roads remain crash free.”
