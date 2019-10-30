Student brought loaded gun to school causing lockdown, Mt. Healthy police say

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Mt. Healthy school is currently on lock-down after a student brought a loaded gun into the building Wednesday morning, police say.
Mt. Healthy police say they’ve arrested a juvenile who had a loaded handgun in his backpack at Mt. Healthy High School.
They placed the school on lockdown while they investigate.
Police say the investigation is in cooperation with Principal Buchheim.
They say the lockdown is only a precaution and don’t believe anyone is currently in danger.
