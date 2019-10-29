Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A First Alert Weather Day from FOX19 NOW is a heads up that the weather will likely be anything from an inconvenience to a big problem. Tomorrow looks to be the latter.
Your day will start with steady, moderate to heavy rain and a very slow morning commute. The rain will taper off to scattered light showers during afternoon and cold air will begin to invade the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Temperatures will drop quickly as we head into evening. The high temperature will be during morning then look for upper 40s by 4 pm and upper 30s by 6 pm. As temperatures drop the winds will increase and gusts through the evening will be in the 30 mph to 40 mph range.
To top it all off some areas will receive a mix of rain and light snow or flurries during evening.
By sunrise Friday the sky will clear and temperatures will drop to below freezing. The Freeze Watch that is in effect for Friday morning will likely be upgraded to a Freeze Warning.
