What is the Tri-State’s most popular Halloween movie?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Halloween is Thursday and the forecast predicts rain, so what better way to settle in than a spooky night of horror films.
Comparitech says they are an information, tools, and comparison website. Their method for determining which movie was a favorite of which state depended on a range of research: IMDB’s list of top horror movies, then searching each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest.
The company says if a state came up twice, they used the film that ranked higher on IMDB for popularity.
If a state didn’t appear for any of the movie searches, they say they looked at the state’s individual information then searched for the topic “horror movies” to see which movie was searched the most in the topics section.
The company says they omitted any film with comedy as a genre.
So which movie is the most popular Halloween movie in the Tri-State?
- Ohio: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- Kentucky: Halloween (1976)
- Indiana: Scream (1996)
