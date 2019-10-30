18-year-old fights girlfriend, bystanders and police in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - It was another eventful night last Friday in Oxford, Ohio—and another colorful police report that emerged the following day.
The subject of this shaggy yarn is Nicholas J. Hall of Ridgefield, Conn., who turned 18 on September 9, according to the police report.
Around 11:30 p.m., Hall was kicked out of an Oxford bar on South Main Street for being overly drunk, witnesses say.
Hall proceeded to punch a van parked out front, though the police report indicates he did no damage.
Hall’s girlfriend accompanied him outside, where she called an Uber to take them home, police say. Hall then became ‘very irate’ before smashing her cell phone on the ground.
At this point, the report says Joseph Marble Jr., 31, and Ellie Marble, 50, made a passing comment about Hall being controlling of his girlfriend. Hall took apparent offence to the comment, as he charged the Marbles and threatened to kill them, according to the police.
Other bystanders intervened. Hall threw a punch, police say, knocking a man to the ground. Hall then jumped on the man and punched him around three more times.
Now enters City of Oxford Police Officer Mark Ledemeier, who got a handcuff around one of Hall’s wrists before Hall turned and fought back.
Ledemeier reportedly succeeded in subduing the 250-lb. Hall with the help of fellow officer Robert Reihs.
The skirmish left Ledemeier with torn pants, a broken camera clip and a scuffed-up radio, according to the report.
Alas, Hall’s night does not end there.
At the police department, the slurring 18-year-old became ‘irate, argumentative and enraged.’ He was, according to the police report, ‘loud and full of anger.'
Perhaps redundantly, he did admit he was intoxicated, the report notes.
Police transported Hall to Butler County Jail, where he kept up his behavior, police say, headbutting the cruiser partition most of the way and yelling at the top of his lungs to let him go.
He also took to laying on his back and kicking the ceiling and windows repeatedly, the report says.
Later, the officers had to place a spit guard over his head because he would not stop spitting on the jail floor.
In the end, police say Hall was charged with once count each of underage drinking, possessing a fake ID and resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated menacing.
The report notes Hall is not a Miami University student.
