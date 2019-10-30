Blustery and cold with a few flurries this evening, Freeze Warning overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Right on schedule the cold that I have been talking about for 12 days arrived in the Tristate.
Through the evening look for a few flurries, especially from Decatur, Fayette, Union, Franklin, Butler, Warren and Clinton Counties.
Every where the winds will gust to between 35 and 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 30s before midnight and wind chills will drop into the upper teens and low 20s.
Even though it gets colder overnight the winds will diminish and wind chills will not be much different than morning temperatures. With temperatures below freezing at sunrise the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
