Copper thieves may have stolen jobs away from Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A once-abandoned Hamilton movie theater was set two become the new home of a Tri-State based Servpro franchise, but thieves may have ruined those plans.
“It’s still a building that we still believe has a lot of potential, and we’ve already had the architectural drawings and plans,” General Manager Brandon Johnson said. “I think it’s something we would entertain but it’s… definitely a difficult task before, and it’s even harder now.”
Cameras set up on the property have caught several people breaking into the business.
During the break-ins copper wire and plumbing have been torn from the walls. Thieves have gone as far as cutting the main power lines into the building.
“First was cameras inside, battery powered, but while they were stealing the copper they snagged those. We’ve actually had guys sitting out here doing surveillance,” Johnson said. “We’ve talked to the police department just trying to actually catch someone.”
Johnson’s company planned to put $1 million into renovations to make the location along NW Washington Blvd their new headquarters.
The company projected adding at least a dozen new jobs at the newly renovated facility.
“We were just going to take it and move forward, making a nice headquarters for us and take an eyesore away from the city,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, it’s gone sideways on us.”
Anyone with information on the men pictured is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.