Council vote paves way for massive expansion of Playhouse in the Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City Council voted to approve a new lease with Playhouse in the Park Wednesday, paving the way for a $46 million expansion of the nationally recognized theatre.
The Playhouse currently leases 1.6 acres of Eden Park from the City of Cincinnati. The new lease expands the Playhouse footprint to 6.7 acres, on which the arts nonprofit hopes to create new pedestrian entrances, a new entry plaza and modernized theatre spaces, according to designs submitted to the Planning Commission.
The lease term is 99-years with a base annual rent of $85,000, which will be funneled back into park maintenance.
The Board of Park Commissioners recommended approval of the lease, a necessary step in its passage, at their meeting on Oct. 17.
Initial site work, including removing trees and constructing retaining, is slated to begin next year, with construction of the expansion to follow.
Expanding the Playhouse has been in the works since February 2017, according to the Enquirer, when leadership announced a capital campaign to replace the company’s mainstage performance space, then called the Marx Theatre.
Since its construction in 1968, the Playhouse says, no major improvements have been made to the Marx Theatre, making it the oldest un-renovated mainstage at any major regional theatre in the country.
The new mainstage theatre, called The Rouse Theatre after a $5 million donation from long-time supporters Moe and Jack Rouse, will retain the same number of seats, but feature a true balcony, a modified thrust platform, a proscenium arch, an expanded backstage and upgraded seating, sightlines and acoustics.
The Rouse Theatre will offer greater flexibility and tech advantages over the current setup, says the Playhouse, and allow the company to receive more shows from New York and around the country.
Other improvements will include new rehearsal halls, new dressing rooms, a new greenroom and upgrades to the Playhouse’s second theatre, the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre.
A new, larger lobby will be built as well, along with an upgraded bar and an improved entrance plaza with a designated drop-off area.
Outside, the design includes a new pedestrian walkway along the north-facing slope fronting Art Museum Drive.
The Playhouse’s expansion is just one of several transformative developments occurring in the Eden Park area.
Work on the Art Museum’s new steps to Walnut Hills has already begun, according to the Enquirer, while a facelift of the park’s southern basin into Tom Jones Commons had its groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.
