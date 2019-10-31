Ramps connecting I-74 to I-275 reopen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Both ramps connecting drivers on Interstate 74 to I-275 are open again in western Hamilton County Thursday morning, county dispatchers said.
A crash just after 4:30 a.m. shut down the ramps for about 90 minutes.
A van and a truck collided, spilling some fuel from the truck, according to dispatch.
One person was hurt and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they tell us.
Further details were not immediately available.
In other problem spots on your morning commute, an accident on westbound I-275 near the Montgomery Road exit is slowing the drive toward I-71 in eastern Hamilton County.
