Daycare has taken ‘immediate corrective action’ after 3 kids found wandering away, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said a Colerain Township daycare is taking corrective action after three kids were found wandering away.
Amanda Lawhorn says two little boys and one little girl were found just inches away from busy Harrison Avenue on Oct. 16.
None of the children were hurt and daycare workers said the children got a harness clip off the pay area gate and got out.
According to the ODJFS, the two staff members who were supervising the playground area have resigned.
Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services officials said Colerain Police alerted them to the situation and confirmed the kids got out of a gated play area.
Smart Start Childcare management stated they were making changes to make sure nothing like this ever happens again by changing the locks on the gate and adjusting our teachers positions on the playground.
ODJFS said they have not finalized their investigation, but said they are doing correct procedures.
“We have not finalized our complaint inspection report yet. We have verified, however, that the program has implemented immediate corrective action procedures including ordering new locks for the gate, installing a bell, and ensuring staff are positioned by the gate. Also, in case you weren’t aware, the two staff members who were supervising the children on the playground at the time of the incident resigned," they said.
