67 dogs adopted from ‘Lucky 111’ hoarding case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 60 dogs from the ‘Lucky 111′ hoarding case are now with their new forever families.
The Humane Association of Warren County says 67 of the dogs have been adopted so far as of Wednesday evening.
When the association put the dogs up for adoption Oct. 7, they said they had between 42 and 52 dogs ready to join their new families. 19 were adopted that day.
They say that due to a number of the dogs giving birth in the time they’ve been with the association, the number of dogs in their care grew to between 120 to 125.
The association says of the dogs they have left, many are less socialized than the ones that have been adopted so they’re working on behavior modification plans.
The remaining dogs range in age from 1 to 10 years old, they say, and some have special needs.
Humane officials say they’re currently taking adoption plans slowly, but may soon begin reaching out to rescue partners to try to place some of the dogs into foster home.
Director Joanne Hurley described the process as an ‘uphill battle.’
She says many community members were concerned some of the dogs would have to be put down, but she says thankfully none were euthanized.
Rescuers originally got the call to assist on a voluntary surrender of 20 to 30 dogs. As the warden and Humane Association personnel went through the home, the number of dogs continued to climb.
The association would not specify the location or original owner because no charges have been or are expected to be filed in this case. Instead, they’re focusing on getting the owner assistance.
