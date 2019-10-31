First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain then quickly falling temperatures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two rounds of weather on your Thursday, as steady to heavy rain will develop Thursday morning and the heaviest will taper by this afternoon. However, that is when much colder air will start to push in bringing gusty winds and temperatures dropping from the 50's to near 40 by this evening.
Temperatures will drop quickly as we head into Trick or Treat evening. The high temperature will be during morning in the upper 50s, then look for upper 40s by 4 pm and upper 30s by 6 pm with wind chill temperatures dropping into the 20's. As temperatures drop the winds will increase and gusts through the evening will be in the 30 mph to 40 mph range.
To top it all off some areas will receive a mix of rain and light snow or flurries during evening, this will not be heavy but enough to keep it damp and very cold feel in the air.
By sunrise Friday the sky will clear and temperatures will drop to below freezing. A FREEZE WARNING will be issued for the entire area overnight with lows in the upper 20's.
The weekend will be dry but cold with highs in the upper 40′s and lows at or below freezing.
