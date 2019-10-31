From the FOX19 archives: Night of the Living Ghoul

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you grew up in the Tri-State during the 1970′s and 80′s, you probably remember The Cool Ghoul.
Dick Von Hoene brought the Ghoul to FOX19 back in 1969.
His final special with FOX19 aired on Halloween 2003 called “Night of the Living Ghoul”.
The show surrounded the Ghoul’s favorite day, Halloween.
He travels to Union Terminal, The Museum of Natural History & Science at Cincinnati Museum Center, and Cappel’s - the costume and party store.
The Ghoul also visited some well-known people in the Tri-State to do some trick-or-treating.
Von Hoene passed away on Feb. 4, 2004, but we’ll always remember The Cool Ghoul.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.