Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Help families in need by donating to Food from the Heart

(WXIX)
(WXIX)(WXIX)
By FOX19 Sales
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW and St. Vincent de Paul are teaming up for “Food from the Heart,” an annual campaign to address food insecurity across the Tri-State.

In this 33rd year of the campaign, the goal is to raise funds for 3,000 meals for our neighbors in need.

Just three dollars provides a meal for a neighbor in need – and $15 can help put dinner on the table for five Tri-State kids.

To donate, please click here to give any amount that you can. It’s quick, convenient, and really shows you care. This fundraising initiative will run through December 31, 2023.

St. Vincent de Paul has seen a 50% increase in neighbors accessing its Catino Choice Food Pantry in the West End in the past year and has served over 85,000 individuals through its food pantry network over the past year

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Laboratory
Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
It's Election Day, and Ohio and Kentucky residents will head to the polls one last time this...
Everything you need to know about Election Day
James Toothman
UPDATE: Grand jury declines to indict Cheviot man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death, prosecutor says

Latest News

Baru
Cincinnati Restaurant Week brings ‘culinary tourism’ to the Tri-State
"Running of the Wieners" at Zinzinnati's Oktoberfest in Downtown (File photo from 2021).
The running of the wiener dogs at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
Roebling Bridge
What’s happening in Cincinnati Sept. 15-17?
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!