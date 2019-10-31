Help families in need by donating to Food from the Heart

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger, in cooperation with FOX19 NOW and St. Vincent de Paul, announce the kick-off of the annual “Food From The Heart” campaign on Friday, Nov.1.
Since the annual holiday drive began over 30 years ago, more than 1 million pounds of food have been collected and distributed to local families in need.
This year, cash donations at all Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Kroger locations will replace actual food donations. Tell your cashier how much you’d like to donate OR ask them to round your bill up to the nearest dollar.
The holiday donations will run through December 31, 2019.
A $5 donation will provide 4 meals for families in need. This year's goal is $44,000, which would provide more than 55,000 meals.
“Food From The Heart” signs will go up at all Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Kroger locations starting on Friday.
St. Vincent de Paul serves local families in neighborhoods across the Tri-State.
