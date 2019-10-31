Rain slows morning commute

COLERAIN TWP. (FOX19) - Rain soaked the morning commute Thursday.
The right lane is blocked on northbound Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. Expect major delays as you head north out of Hamilton County or detour onto northbound I-71.
A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer slowed eastbound Interstate 275 in Colerain Township earlier this morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The crash was reported before the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway about 8:30 a.m., they said earlier this morning.
No injuries were reported, but the massive vehicle is leaking fluid, dispatchers said.
In other problems, we are still seeing major backups in northern Kentucky on the Cut-in-the-Hill and northbound I-75 at Paddock Road.
Rain this morning is making the morning commute slower than usual.
