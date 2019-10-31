Man accused of starving dog ‘Lou’ to death to face judge

OXFORD (FOX19) - Protests are expected in front of a Butler County courthouse Thursday morning as a man accused of starving his dog to death faces a judge.
David Neanover is scheduled to appear in Butler County Area 1 Court at 10 a.m. The judge is expected to rule on motions, court records show.
Neanover is charged with felony cruelty to a companion animal after “Lou” died earlier this year despite five days of care by Animal Friends Humane Society.
At one of his recent court appearances, people yelled “piece of s---” and “trash” at him.
He faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 fine. Lou’s supporters are pushing for the maximum sentence.
Anonymous complaints sent the dog warden to Neanover’s home in April, where he found the emaciated Doberman chained up with no food or water.
Humane officials say the 2-year-old dog they named Lou was 23 pounds underweight and covered in open sores due to a fungal infection.
Rocks also were found in the dog’s stomach, ones they believe he ate he was so hungry, according to Merbs.
Dog Warden Abigail Forkner says Lou probably went two months without food based on his condition.
