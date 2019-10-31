Man posts three pictures of ‘obscene material involving a minor’ to social media, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati-area man is facing multiple counts of crimes against a minor.
Court documents say Alex Randolph, 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.
They say Randolph used the social media app ‘Tumblr’ to post three pictures of obscene material involving a minor in July.
He was indicted for the crime Wednesday.
Randolph was arrested Oct. 24 and released Monday on his own recognizance.
Court records show he admitted to posting the pictures.
He is expected to appear before a judge again Nov. 8.
