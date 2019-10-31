Officials: Convicted rapist mistakenly released from Georgia prison captured in NKY

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (FOX19) - A man who was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison has been found in Fort Thomas, Ky., says the Georgia Department of Corrections.
CNN reported on Monday that Georgia authorities were searching for Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31.
Munoz-Mendez had been serving a life sentence for rape and aggravated child molestation. He was released from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Ga. “in error” around noon on Friday, Oct. 25, according to a GDC statement.
Authorities, including the GDC fugutive unit, the U.S. Marshals fugitive unit and ICE, found him in Fort Thomas, Ky. at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
