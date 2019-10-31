Officials: Convicted rapist mistakenly released from Georgia prison captured in NKY

Officials: Convicted rapist mistakenly released from Georgia prison captured in NKY
Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County, Ga. (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
By Brian Planalp | October 30, 2019 at 11:45 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 11:49 PM

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (FOX19) - A man who was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison has been found in Fort Thomas, Ky., says the Georgia Department of Corrections.

CNN reported on Monday that Georgia authorities were searching for Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31.

Munoz-Mendez had been serving a life sentence for rape and aggravated child molestation. He was released from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Ga. “in error” around noon on Friday, Oct. 25, according to a GDC statement.

Authorities, including the GDC fugutive unit, the U.S. Marshals fugitive unit and ICE, found him in Fort Thomas, Ky. at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.