Oxford woman accused of starving dog for weeks goes to court

OXFORD (FOX19) - An Oxford woman accused of starving her dog for weeks is heading to court Thursday.
Zichang Li faces a charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals. She is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing in Butler County Area 1 Court at 10 a.m.
Police said earlier this month they found her emaciated 1-year-old dog named “Dollar” locked in a cage Sept. 13 in the 1800 block of Oxford Commons.
They said they were sent there by a citizen who alerted them out of concern for the animal and requested a welfare check.
Animals control officers had worked with the owner over a few weeks to establish proper care taking habits, a proper feeding regiment and assisted in arranging veterinary visits.
Police said Li told an officer she left the dog in the care of someone else during summer break. When she arrived back home, she claimed Dollar had lost some weight.
When she missed a followup visit with a vet, an animal control officer went to her apartment and found the dog locked up and emaciated, they said.
He had a fever and lost nearly 10 pounds from his last visit to the vet a month prior.
Now, police say, he is doing well with his new family.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.