Police: Man who killed self in Milwaukee standoff wanted for heinous crimes in Ohio, Alabama

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 25 year-old Alabama man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a four-hour standoff in Milwaukee is wanted for crimes in Ohio and Alabama, police there say.
We’re working to find out if the case in Milwaukee is connected to the Baylee Wall homicide in Cincinnati. Wall’s body was found Oct. 23 on properly owned by Woodward High School.
Police in Milwaukee said late Wednesday they made several requests for the suspect to come out of a residence during the standoff.
“However, he continued to refuse our commands to come out,” a police spokesman said during a news conference. “After approximately four hours, officers there were outside of the residence heard a single gunshot. After checking and clearing it, they found a single individual inside deceased.”
We called Milwaukee Police to get the name of the suspect in their stand off. They told us we would have to speak with Cincinnati police for additional information.
They also said they would release more details during a 9 a.m. news conference Thursday.
Cincinnati police could not be reached late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Wall was found dead near Woodward High School last week.
Sources tell FOX19 NOW police wanted to talk to a person of interest who allegedly committed a hotel robbery with Wall in Alabama.
The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Cincinnati Police never officially named her robbery accomplice as a suspect in her murder.
Police in Daphne, Alabama, said they had no immediate information and would be responding to requests for information later Thursday.
