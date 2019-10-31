Spooky Halloween forecast: Fog, rain, freezing wind chills, snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re in for a spooky weather day this Halloween.
Thursday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
We’re kicking it off with early heavy fog followed by more rain this morning, gusty winds and falling temperatures this afternoon into evening just in time for Trick-or-Treat along with chances for a wintry mix of rain and light snow.
Chances for that wintry mix will linger overnight into Friday with a Freeze Warning until 11 a.m.
The Dense Fog Advisory is up until 6 a.m.
Visibility is a quarter mile or less in portions of southeastern Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky.
Give yourself a little more time than usual as you head out.
Driving conditions could be bit hazardous due to the low visibility.
Steady, moderate to heavy rain is expected for the morning commute. It will probably be slower than usual.
The rain will taper to scattered showers this afternoon as colder air gushes into the region.
Temperatures are expected to fall quickly as we head into evening.
The high will hit the upper 50s this morning and slip off into the 40s and 30s by the time Trick-or-Treating starts at 6 p.m.
Wind chills also will plunge your feel-like temps into the 20s.
A Freeze Warning will run from 11 p.m. Thursday night until 11 a.m. Friday.
Sub-zero temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
