Teal Pumpkin Project offers health tips for Halloween

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Halloween is Thursday and that means most homes are packing sweet treats, but some health officials want food allergies to be on your radar.
The Teal Pumpkin Project is an organization that promotes Halloween inclusion for people with food allergies.
“It’s not to exclude candy on Halloween, it’s just to help ensure that children with food allergies or children where candy is not an appropriate option have a safe and happier Halloween,” Cincinnati Children’s allergy specialist Christa Mills says.
Homes with teal pumpkins outside are most likely handing out small toys instead of edible treats.
“Most of the allergies that are found on Halloween are peanuts, tree nuts, milk and egg,” said Mills who passes out glowsticks and other small toys during Halloween.
According to Mills, you should avoid passing out homemade cookies or other treats because there is no label with ingredients on them.
FOX19 also spoke with Cincinnati Children's nutritionist, Catherine Anthony, who says people should limit themselves to 1 to 2 pieces of candy on Halloween.
“Any candy that has some sort of caramel or something sticky in it is going to tend to be higher in sugar, more likely to get stuck in our teeth longer,” said Anthony.
Anthony added that it's important to remember Halloween is just one day and that it's not a holi-week or a holi-month." She suggests families eat a well-balanced dinner before heading out for trick-or-treating.
Some area dentists will buyback Halloween treats, you can check with your dentist to see if that’s an option. Anthony says it’s a good way to get rid of extra chocolate or candy after the holiday.
