Triathlete wants to finish the race she started for her father, but she needs your help

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Imagine you’ve put in thousands of miles running, biking and swimming for a year or more only to find out one-third of your training was for nothing.
Even though it’s only a couple miles of a 140 mile long race.. those miles mean a lot fot this determined triathlete.
“It feels like unfinished business for sure,” explains Jen Siliko.
Siliko chats with us from her home in Oxford just two weeks after finishing an Ironman Competition—sort of.
The Ironman triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon on foot all within 17 hours or less.
Siliko’s race in Louisville was cut short thanks to algae in the Ohio River, something racers only found out two days before the competition.
“I would say at first I was in denial,” Siliko remembers of hearing about the news. “Like, we still have two days, maybe they’ll change their mind.”
Ironman athletes train for a year or more in anticipation of the 140.6-mile race. Siliko says organizers made the right call, but she still feels cheated.
“I researched online side effects, and they’re as extreme as neurological damage that could occur to individuals," said Siliko.
Other participants found a pool or local lake to unofficially complete the swim portion race morning. Siliko tried to do the same but was too late reserving a swim lane.
Now Siliko is trying to get into the Ironman in Tempe, Arizona on November 24th. She wants to do this in honor of her late father, who died suddenly Halloween night in 2008 when he had a heart attack.
“As I was kind of thinking about him and making the decision if I was going to go for this goal that I wanted to do before I turned 40 and I just celebrated my 40th birthday,” reflects Siliko.
Siliko says her dad lived an unhealthy lifestyle, and she was determined to make changes in her own life, especially for her kids.
“I saw myself kind of going down the same road as him,” remembers Siliko, “And I realized this was the time to one honor him and get my health back as well.”
An emotional Siliko says she felt her father’s presence during her training. Her father was the proud owner of a ’69 Mercury Cougar, a car she spotted several times while training.
“Especially toward the end when I was really struggling, this ’69 cougar driving by, how often do you see, like you don’t see this car everyday,” Siliko says through tears, “And I just knew that was him kind of sending me a sign.”
Siliko hopes to finish the race she started, the race she wants to dedicate in her father’s memory. And she won’t stop until she crosses that finish line after the grueling swim, bike and run.
Jen needs YOUR help getting into the Tempe race. It’s too late to simply enter the race. She has to raise money for the Ironman Foundation. Go to this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/second-chance-in-tempe to help Jen raise enough money to participate in the Ironman Tempe competition.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.