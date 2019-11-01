14 children adopted Friday in National Adoption Month ceremony in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - November is National Adoption Month and every year Hamilton County Job and Family Services has a mass adoption ceremony to celebrate.
Friday morning an adoption ceremony for more than a dozen children was held at the Hamilton County Courthouse. For children in the foster care system, this can be the end of a years-long wait.
Usually adoption ceremonies are private, but these families are sharing their stories with the hope to encourage others to think about adoption.
According to Hamilton County Job and Family Services', more than 100,000 children are awaiting adoption in the nation’s child welfare systems.
In Hamilton County, more than 400 foster children, who have experienced some level of childhood abuse and/or neglect, await adoption on any given day.
Friday morning 14 children, ranging in age from just under 1 to 16, were adopted into eight families during the ceremony at 9 a.m.
A celebration took place afterwards with their caseworkers, extended families and other people special to their lives.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.