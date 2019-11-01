Christmas Nights of Lights returns to Coney Island

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island brings back the family favorite Christmas Nights of Lights with a special flip of the switch from a local veteran.
On Friday, Nov. 8, opening night will get a patriotic salute when the veteran who was picked through Coney’s Facebook campaign will turn on the display.
The popular drive-through light show will also feature a 45-foot Christmas tree with shooting stars and a life-size Gingerbread man. The two-and-a-half miles of lights are synchronized to traditional and rocking holiday music which is enjoyed while driving through the display in a car.
The Christmas Nights ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. All veterans are encouraged to attend and will get free admission all weekend long from November 8-10.
"Christmas Nights of Lights is a family tradition every year. Sometimes more than once a year,” park President, Rob Schutter, said. “We’re very proud that this holiday tradition continues to grow and remain a favorite event for so many families from our community can enjoy.”
Coney Island is also teaming up the Salvation Army this year to launch the Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser that night. The ringing bell and the red kettle donation program provides toys and food for the hungry as well as other social service programs.
Christmas Nights of Lights runs through January 5 from dusk to 10 p.m. Cost is $6.00 a person and children 3 and under are free.
