Cincinnati radio station cranks up holiday tunes day after Halloween

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - How early is too early for a little fa la la la la, la la la la?
Apparently not the day after Halloween for one Cincinnati radio station that started cranking out the holiday tunes Friday.
While other radio stations generally start playing Christmas carols and other holiday music the day after Thanksgiving, Star 93.3 beats them to the punch every year.
“It’s kind of become a tradition now,” said Jeff Evans, Star 93.3′s program director. "I think we’ve been doing it for 8 to 10 years now at this point. It’s kind of become a tradition people expect. We start getting phone calls in July and August with people wanting to know when we are going to star playing it. I think we could start playing it during the summer and people would be OK with it.
“The reason we do it is because Christmas music is kind of a universal format. It crosses ethnical backgrounds, it crosses age. Nearly everyone grew up listening to Christmas music, whether it’s the old Burl Ives or the newer music. It’s a format everybody likes, unlike other radio formats where people may not like country music or rock or the Christian music we normally play, so it’s a way to invite new listeners and to encourage an uplifting message in between the music.”
What do you think?
Too Early or Jingle All The Way?
Let us know on our FOX19 NOW Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.