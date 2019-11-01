Cold air settles in, sticks around thru weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Welcome to November: Brr!
As you step out Friday morning, you will notice a huge drop in temperatures.
Most areas are in the upper 20s.
The good news is the high winds will be dying down, but a Freeze Warning will continue until 11 a.m.
We will stay dry Friday through the weekend, but it will be cold with highs only near 46 degrees Friday and upper 40s to near 50 Saturday and Sunday.
Our next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday.
Temperatures will be in the mid-50s most of next week before we drop back into the 40s by week’s end.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.