Combative OVI suspect tased at police station, officials say

SEDAMSVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police District 3 officers say they had to ‘tase’ a driver suspected of OVI early Friday morning when he became combative at the police station.
The driver was involved in a crash in the 2400 block of River Road in Sedamsville shortly before 1 a.m., police say.
Officers took the man to the OVI room at District 3 headquarters off Ferguson Road in Westwood, where they say he began fighting with police.
The man had what police call an ‘abrasion on top of his head’ from the crash that began to bleed more as a result of the fight, police say.
They say they used their stun-gun when he refused to comply with orders.
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police have not released his name or charges.
