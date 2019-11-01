Crews battle ‘fully involved’ Evanston fire

EVANSTON (FOX19) - Cincinnnati fire crews are on scene battling a fire in Evanston Friday morning.
Crews were called to the 1800 block of Clarion Avenue about 4:30 a.m.
Several people called 911 to report a house on fire.
Shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, they issued an order to evacuate the building. Then, they ordered all fire crews out of the structure and declared the fire “fully involved."
