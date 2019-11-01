Dog reunited with family 19 days after crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A dog that disappeared after a traffic accident in Warren County was found and reunited with her family after 19 days.
Veronica Rigsby and her husband were traveling through Waynesville on Sunday Oct. 13 when the crash happened at State Route-73 and Oregonia Road.
A truck pulled out in front of their vehicle with a camper attached. Their vehicle hit the rear end of the truck and flipped over into a ditch.
The crash totaled their vehicle and camper and sent Rigsby and her husband to the hospital.
Their dog, 3-year-old Lilly, disappeared after the crash.
Thankfully, her family said she was found after 19 days by workers at a nearby wielding facility.
They said Lilly had some scratches and has lost some weight but is happy to be back home.
