Freeze Warning Friday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - What can I say about a month that starts with a high of 95° and ends with wind chills in the 20s? The cold air that brought the change will push tomorrow morning’s low to 28° and for that rerason a Freeze Warning is in effect.
Right on schedule the cold that I have been talking about for 12 days arrived in the Tristate Thursday afternoon and for the morning commute temperatures in the 20s. Even though it gets colder overnight the winds will diminish and wind chills will not be much different than morning temperatures.
Friday morning will be the coldest morning through early next week but Saturday, Sunday and Monday will not be much warmer. Tuesday morning will be in the low 40s but 20s and 30s are back Wednesday through Saturday of next week.
