Magistrate Judge dismisses $2M lawsuit over bomb scare in courthouse caused by perfume bottle

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A magistrate judge dismissed a $2 million federal civil rights lawsuit filed against Hamilton County Sheriffs” and Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
A Lower Price Hill woman named Felicia Brock filed suit Monday in U.S. District Court. She’s alleging discrimination and seeks damages, a jury trial and “more," a copy of her lawsuit states.
Brock, 30, appears to be representing herself in the case. She filed “Application/motion to proceed without prepayment of fees (in forma pauperis) and affidavit in support of herself.”
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deter’s office said Friday the magistrate dismissed the case without their office having to respond.
In the summer of 2015, a dog hit on a suitcase at the Hamilton County Courthouse security checkpoint setting off a scare that evacuated and shut down the courthouse for an entire day.
The suspicious device turned out to be a perfume bottle shaped like a World War II-era hand grenade, officials at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. They said a woman who was possibly homeless had the bottle in a suitcase she brought into the courthouse on June 30, 2015, along with other bags.
The day of the bomb scare, she was scheduled to go before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Melba Marsh in an unrelated case, court records show.
Brock was indicted June 11, 2015 on a charge of misuse of credit cards, a copy of it shows.
She pleaded guilty in December 2015 to a reduced charge of attempt (abuse of credit cards) and was sentenced to a year of community control, court records show. She was discharged from probation and her citizenship was restored in September 2016.
