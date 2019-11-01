Man pleads guilty to raping woman in Clifton gaslight district

CLIFTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man accused of raping a woman in Clifton’s gaslight district pleaded guilty to the crime in court Friday.
Keesean Savage, 18, was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Savage pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of kidnapping Friday.
Police reported Savage grabbed a woman around the neck before he forced her to the ground and attacked her at 7:30 a.m. June 30.
He was held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $600,000 bond awaiting trial.
Savage will be sentenced Dec. 5. He’s facing between three and 27 years in prison.
Prosecutors said Friday Savage lured a 55-year-old woman from a bus stop to take a picture of a car he said hit him. Once she was near the car, they said Savage dragged her into an alley, slammed her against the pavement, and raped her.
Savage previously served time for a rape conviction as a juvenile.
The victim will be allowed to testify before the judge on the sentencing date.
He will be required to register as a sex offender and a violent offender for the remainder of his life once he is out of prison.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.