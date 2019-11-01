Oxford woman pleads no contest to charges she starved dog for weeks

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - An Oxford woman chose not to contend charges of animal cruelty after police say they found her dog, Dollar, emaciated and locked in a cage.
Zichang Li, Dollar’s owner, will be back in court December 19 for her pre-sentence investigation and sentencing hearing.
Police say they found the 1-year-old Dollar, a rottweiler, locked in a cage in the Oxford Commons apartment complex on Sept. 13.
Animal control officers reportedly worked with Li to establish how to take care of the dog, including a proper feeding regimen.
Weeks later, the animal control officer returned to the apartment and found Dollar emaciated, sick with a fever, locked in a cage without food or water and sitting in his own urine and liquid feces.
Police then arrested Li, and Dollar was taken to the vet to be rehabilitated.
Li faces misdemeanor charges of mistreatment concerning a companion animal. Her bond was set at $1,500.
Oxford Police told FOX19 NOW Dollar is bathing, eating and “feeling much better now."
