Teen charged in massive Hamilton warehouse fire to be tried as an adult

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The teen charged with setting a massive warehouse fire in Hamilton in July will be tried as an adult, Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Craft ruled.
The fire in the warehouse at Laurel and Zimmerman Avenues south of downtown Hamilton caused more than $1 million in damage and forced nearby residents to evacuate.
No injuries were reported.
Logan Henry turned himself in on charges of aggravated arson, arson and burglary/breaking and entering. He pleaded not true, an equivalent plea of not guilty in the juvenile court system.
Henry was 17 years old at the time. He turned 18 on August 21.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser advocated for trying Henry as an adult after his arrest.
“There has to be a strong message and consequences when you essentially burn down half a block and damage an entire neighborhood,” Gmoser told FOX19 NOW. “No ‘boys will be boys’ here!”
Henry appeared in court Friday for a relinquishment/bindover hearing.
During the hearing, Judge Craft ordered his case to be turned over to the adult court.
Henry was booked into Butler County Jail at noon on Friday. He is being held on a $115,000 bond.
