Thank you, “Mr. Wrinkles”: Dog helps police ID pedestrian hit by vehicle

Who’s a good boy?

Dog leads police to accident victim's home
November 1, 2019 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 2:20 PM

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a dog helped officers find the home of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Fair Lawn police say the man was crossing the street when he was hit Wednesday night. The man, who didn’t have any ID, was taken to a hospital for treatment of head and leg injuries.

His American bulldog was not injured.

Today, at 6:33 PM officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian struck at the intersection Berdan Avenue and...

Posted by Fair Lawn Police Department on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

"Mr. Wrinkles" led officers to the man's home about five blocks away so the 64-year-old's family could be notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment of chest and arm injuries.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.