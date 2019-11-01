Trump nominee steps in as region’s top federal prosecutor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Five-million Ohioans have a new chief federal prosecutor.
David M. DeVillers was sworn in at a ceremony Friday as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.
President Trump nominated DeVillers for U.S. attorney on Sept. 9, and the U.S. Senate approved his confirmation on Oct. 28.
The Southern District of Ohio includes the metropolitan areas of Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton and 48 of Ohio’s 88 counties.
DeVillers’s swearing-in comes a month after the former chief federal prosecutor for the region, Benjamin Glassman, stepped down.
DeVillers spent a decade serving as Director of the Organized Crime/Gang Unit for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In 2002, he became an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. There, he led task forces involving the FBI, ATF, DEA, IRS and Columbus Division of Police in investigating and prosecuting organized crime.
DeVillers reportedly helped lead the prosecution team that prosecuted the largest federal murder case in Ohio’s history in 2016, charging 20 members of the Short North Posse in a racketeering conspiracy involving 14 separate murders.
His foreign credentials include serving as a Prosecutor Advisor to the Iraqi High Tribunal during the trial of Saddam Hussein. He also worked as the DOJ’s Resident Legal Advisor to the Republic of Georgia from 2010-2012, combating transnational crime, corruption and money laundering.
Last year, according to the release, DeVillers received the Mark Losey Distinguished Law Enforcement Service Award from then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. He is also a recipient of the J. Michael Bradford Memorial Award for the nation’s most outstanding Assistant United States Attorney.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.