Two shot in Hamilton, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people were shot in Hamilton Friday afternoon, police say, though the incidents are believed to be related.
Hamilton Police and Fire units responded to the 700 block of S 2nd Street around 1 p.m. for reports of a person shot, the Hamilton Police Department says in a release.
They found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. Hamilton Fire transported the man to the hospital.
A short time later, Butler County Dispatch reportedly received a call that a second person had shown up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police believe the two victims sustained their wounds in the same incident.
Hamilton Police detectives are investigating. They ask anyone with information to call (513) 868.5811 ext. 2002.
