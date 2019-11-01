UC athletic director leaving for USC, source says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati is losing their athletic director to the west coast, reports say.
Sources confirmed to FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman UC’s AD Mike Bohn has been hired by USC.
He says Bohn is already in California, according to his source, and the hire will be announced Monday.
UC athletic department chief revenue officer Brandon Sosna is not considered a candidate to replace Bohn, sources say. Sosna is expected to instead join Bohn at USC.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported the deal speculation Friday morning.
This isn’t be the first time in 2019 the Bearcats lost someone from their sports department to California.
In April Mick Cronin left Cincinnati to become UCLA’s next men’s head basketball coach.
UC and Bohn have not commented.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.