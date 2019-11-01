‘We could’ve lost our life.’ Victim remains hospitalized after jumping from apartment to escape fire

NORTH AVONDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman who jumped from her apartment window as the building was on fire in North Avondale is sharing her story of survival.
The fire broke out on Tuesday on Glenridge Place injuring her and three other people, including a Cincinnati firefighter.
“We could’ve lost our life... that’s how bad it was," victim Candice Brunner said.
Brunner says what was supposed to be a typical day for her and her fiance took a quick turn when a neighbor knocked on their door, alerting them to the smell of smoke.
“There is no smoke detector in the hallway upstairs, nor in our apartment, so we didn’t even know that the apartment building was on fire.," she said. “By the time we get to the front door it’s too late, like the black smoke blocked off the steps, so we can’t even get out through the front door.”
Brunner says she and her fiance knew in that moment, seconds mattered and they needed to try and escape.
She says they went to the front window to try and get out, but flames were covering it. Then they tried a kitchen window, but couldn’t get out that way either.
As smoke continued to fill their apartment, Brunner says she eventually found a way out by jumping from a window.
“Now I am screaming and hollering because I know that my fiance was still inside the building," she said.
Not long after, Brunner says a neighbor found her fiance on the side of the building. He also jumped out of a window to escape.
“I went straight to him. Me and him grabbed each others hands and we were crying talking to each other. Telling each other we were trying to find each other," she said.
The two were rushed to the hospital.
Brunner says she has a lower spine injury and is also on a breathing treatment. Her fiance broke some ribs and his back in three different places. He had to undergo surgery.
The couple also says they lost everything in their apartment.
“We are some survivors. It was heartbreaking and really, really scary that we had to go through something like that. It’s so much that just happened right then and there. I know we are going to be fine. We have faith. God is going to watch over us," Brunner said.
Brunner says the fire started in the apartment below hers, but it’s unclear what caused the blaze.
