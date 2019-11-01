Why forty-thousand people are asking Lakota Schools for an off day tomorrow

“Student voice is of critical importance to us, so we certainly appreciate all the effort that went into the petition and the student who brought it to our attention. At the same time, our academic calendar is designed by a committee of parents and district leaders about a year and a half in advance of the start of a new school year. Plus, any time you take a day out of the school year, it has to be added somewhere else, so that makes the prospect of a change all the more problematic. We will certainly be sharing the student feedback with the committee that develops the district calendar for their consideration.”