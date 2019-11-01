Winter-like start to November

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - November is off to a winter-like start with a Freeze Warning and low temperatures in the 20s Friday.
The Freeze Warning is in effect for the Tri-State until 11 a.m.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Protect tender plants from the cold by bringing them inside or covering them with a sheet or newspaper.
This will be the coldest morning through early next week, but Saturday, Sunday and Monday will not be much warmer.
Our high later will only reach 47 degrees under sunny skies.
The low tonight will plunge to 31 degrees.
We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a high again around 47.
The low Sunday night will bottom out at 28 degrees.
We’ll break the 50-degree mark Sunday and warm into the upper 50s by Monday.
But those cold morning lows in the 30s and 40s will stick with us throughout next week.
