Winter season takes shape around Tri-State with events

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday began the first day of November and also the first day of the winter season for multiple events around the Tri-State.
Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati, Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Kings Island in Mason are all deep in preparation for winter time festivities.
Kings Island announced Thursday now that the park is closed for the season, the next 21 days will be spent transforming Halloween Haunt and the Great Pumpkin Fest to WinterFest.
The park says their maintenance and construction crews will install more than five million lights, decorate what they call 10 uniquely themed winter wonderlands, and convert the Royal Fountain into a giant ice skating rink.
WinterFest is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 22.
In Lawrenceburg, snow is in the air — thanks to Perfect North Slopes’ snow-making machines, that is.
They posted a video to their Facebook page Friday showing the machines blowing snow onto their soon-to-be filled slope, which can also be seen on the snow cams on their website.
They say the video was just the first round of the snow making testing.
Perfect North says they’re holding their annual sale and swap event Friday. They say there will be food and drinks as well as new ski and snowboard equipment, outerwear and accessories for sale.
For those ready to celebrate the impending winter season now, Fountain Square is welcoming their Macy’s Holiday Tree Saturday, which they say they will be putting up from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.. 3CDC says.
Also on Saturday, 3CDC says they’re opening the UC Health Ice Rink will open to the public at 10 a.m.
They say skate rentals will be free with the $6 admission all weekend long.
